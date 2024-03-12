Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$7.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$5.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The company has a market cap of C$366.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Stories

