Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$7.50.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.75.
Dexterra Group Price Performance
Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 97.22%.
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dexterra Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.