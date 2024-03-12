Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,503 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,517 shares of company stock worth $9,512,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,471,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,961,133. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.75, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

