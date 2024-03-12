Dimension Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,584 Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Absci by 142.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Absci by 377.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,763 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Absci during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Absci during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 222,222 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,139,922. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABSI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Absci Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ ABSI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. 764,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,109. Absci Co. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $456.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

About Absci

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

