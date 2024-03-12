Dimension Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,198 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.03.
Citigroup Price Performance
Shares of C stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,267,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,433,543. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
