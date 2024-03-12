Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $321,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.22. 2,390,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637,280. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $227.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

