Dimension Capital Management LLC Invests $616,000 in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. 80,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.