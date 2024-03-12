Dimension Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Dimension Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.17. 3,513,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,896. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

