Dimension Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dimension Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,308,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

