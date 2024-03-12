Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Dimension Capital Management LLC cut its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after acquiring an additional 989,243 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 741,955 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.35. 783,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.07. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $272.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.83.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

