Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 708 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $133,439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.85. 1,553,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $84.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

