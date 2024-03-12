Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.92

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 4728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Jentner Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 68,818 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 101,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

