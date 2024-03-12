Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Down 80.4% in February

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the February 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZD opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $32.10.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Nike Stock Is Where You Can Find Growth Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.