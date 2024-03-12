Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Down 80.4% in February

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the February 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZD opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZD. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 15.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

