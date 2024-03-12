Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.10. 3,735,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 15,110,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000.

