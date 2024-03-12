Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,658 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.29.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

