Diversified Trust Co Acquires 470 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2,017.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $650.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $636.70 and a 200-day moving average of $579.06. The company has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

