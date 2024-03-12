Diversified Trust Co Has $949,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $254.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

