Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

