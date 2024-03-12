Diversified Trust Co Purchases 200 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 48.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,500.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 68.4% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

Nordson Trading Down 0.6 %

NDSN opened at $263.23 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $275.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

