Dollar Tree (DLTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day moving average of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $77,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

