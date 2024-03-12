Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $17.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.21. 158,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

