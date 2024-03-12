DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Short Interest Update

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ DPCS remained flat at $10.95 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

