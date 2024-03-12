DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $8.34

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $7.99. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 70,694 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

DRDGOLD Stock Down 2.9 %

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

