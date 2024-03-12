Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF) to Distribute Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:DRUNF opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

