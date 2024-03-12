Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF) to Distribute Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Dream Unlimited Stock Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:DRUNF opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.
About Dream Unlimited
