Dymension Price Hits $7.30 (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $69.70 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for $7.30 or 0.00010240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 7.50398863 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $67,023,116.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

