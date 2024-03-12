Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

DLNG stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Stories

