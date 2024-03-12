Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) CEO Sells $234,873.10 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 9,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $234,873.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,330,852.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. 153,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,770. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DYN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

