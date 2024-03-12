Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Short Interest Update

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the February 14th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Earlyworks stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 4.65% of Earlyworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Earlyworks Trading Up 28.1 %

NASDAQ ELWS traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 3,572,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,605. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Earlyworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

