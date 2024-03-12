Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,674,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,271,138 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,469,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $223.66. 450,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,911. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $227.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average is $189.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

