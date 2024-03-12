Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,403,000 after buying an additional 2,239,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after buying an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 1,627,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 163,029 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 0.1 %

EC opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Ecopetrol

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.