Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $12.33

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $12.07. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 165,751 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.7% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,297,000 after buying an additional 501,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,145,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,232,000 after buying an additional 699,111 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after buying an additional 2,136,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,862,000 after acquiring an additional 79,670 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

