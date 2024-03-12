Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Capitalization of $113.31 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $113.31 million and $1.36 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,415,155 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.