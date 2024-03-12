Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $506.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

