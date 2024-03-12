Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health
In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health
Elevance Health Stock Performance
NYSE:ELV opened at $506.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Nike Stock Is Where You Can Find Growth Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.