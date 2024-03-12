Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,854,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596,844 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.4% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.35% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $6,904,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $18.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $753.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,344. The stock has a market cap of $715.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $317.24 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.