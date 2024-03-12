Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Enablence Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.18.
About Enablence Technologies
Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.
