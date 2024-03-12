Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Endeavor Group has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.
Endeavor Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
