Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Down 95.0% in February

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the February 14th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, December 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENTX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio
Entera Bio Stock Performance
Shares of ENTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,653. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.87.
Entera Bio Company Profile
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entera Bio
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.