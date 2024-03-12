Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Down 95.0% in February

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the February 14th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

Entera Bio Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Entera Bio during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,653. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

