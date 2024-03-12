Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $474,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. 2,453,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,344. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $28.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

