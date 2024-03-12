Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.35. Envista has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Envista by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

