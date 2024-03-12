EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,950 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,738 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.59 and its 200 day moving average is $157.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

