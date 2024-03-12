EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 1,557.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,287 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,027 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $29.24. 171,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $64.43.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.26%.

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

