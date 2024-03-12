EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 136.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $246,963,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

USMV stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,605 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

