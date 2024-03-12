EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 160,999 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3,825.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,999 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. 154,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,051. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.