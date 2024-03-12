EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,179 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 187,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 427.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after purchasing an additional 86,449 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.82 and a 200-day moving average of $325.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

