EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.88 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 446.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,791 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

