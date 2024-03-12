EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 71,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1,352.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 522,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 296,883 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 97,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,283. The company has a market capitalization of $381.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.04 and a 12 month high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.48.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

