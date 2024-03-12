EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 87,059 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,059 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 37.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 98,108 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $583.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

