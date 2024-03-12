Epsilon Energy Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EPSN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,005. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $6.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Epsilon Energy

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 178,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $876,507.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,768,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,488.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $2,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Epsilon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 376,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

