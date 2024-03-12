Epsilon Energy Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Epsilon Energy

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Stabell bought 245,200 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,181,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 324,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,217.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

About Epsilon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 376,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

