Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 12th (AB, AZN, BARC, EBQ, GSF, GSK, HAT, IDOX, IKNA, INZY)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 12th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) price target on the stock.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

IDOX (LON:IDOX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on the stock.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) target price on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 565 ($7.24) price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $103.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

