Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 12th (AB, AZN, BARC, EBQ, GSF, GSK, HAT, IDOX, IKNA, INZY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 12th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Holding LP alerts:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Barclays (LON:BARC)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) price target on the stock.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

IDOX (LON:IDOX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on the stock.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) target price on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 565 ($7.24) price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $103.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.