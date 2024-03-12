Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,271,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 4,778,818 shares.The stock last traded at $11.15 and had previously closed at $11.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.